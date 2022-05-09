Davido's second child and daughter Hailey clocked five and on Sunday, May 8, a huge party was thrown for her by her parents

Highilghts of the party were the moments Davido and his second baby mama Amanda related like friends at different times during the party

Davido hailed Amanda as 'Mama of the day' while the mum of one also sang his praises as he was getting his face painted

Davido has a great relationship with his three kids despite the fact that they are from different mums and he has remained cordial with the women.

His second child from Amanda, Hailey clocked five recently and as expected a huge party was thrown for the little girl.

Davido and second baby mama act like friends Photo credit: @davido/@laplubelle

Source: Instagram

Beyond the festivities of the party, Davido and his baby mama had adorable moments worthy of emulation for other stars with multiple baby mamas.

Davido and Amanda hail each other

In a video sighted online, Davido was heard hailing Amanda who was getting her body painted for the party as 'mama of the day'.

Amanda reciprocated the gesture while the singer was getting his face painted as well, she called him the m=number one as no other star comes close to him.

In another part of the video, while Davido held Hailey in his arms, he shared a joke with her mum and they both laughed.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

maysdessertsng:

"How Davido is cool with all his women should be studied."

balo_ng:

"Davido keeps a relatively cordial and cozy relationships with the mothers of his children ❤️ We love to see it I no dey stan nonsense 30BG "

ovieelohor_t:

"The second one is just too cool no drama at all just dey enjoy the figure."

datbosslayday:

"Davido my man. Best in Polygamy "

hestah_solomon:

"Sophia fans in the mud, this guy treats all his baby mamas with affection "

Davido’s daughter Hailey stirs emotions at 5th birthday party

The Nigerian singer and his second daughter Hailey Adeleke made headlines over her 5th birthday.

Davido, known for showing love for his three kids and their mothers, stormed his daughter’s birthday party in style.

A clip from the video which stirred emotions was the moment Hailey was heard saying she thinks about her dad Davido every day.

Source: Legit.ng