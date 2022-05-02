Actress Judy Austin doesn’t seem to care about the backlash from social media users after Yul Edochie official unveiled her as his second wife

Judy got more people talking with a controversial TikTok video where she described the actor as her dream job and how she doesn’t plan to suffer

The video sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with many urging the lady to thread carefully

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, continue to spark reactions on social media after going public with their relationship.

Just recently, Judy got more tongues rolling with a controversial video post shared on her TikTok account.

Judy Austin sparks reactions with TikTok about Yul Edochie. Photo: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The video had a voice-over of a lady answering a question about her dream job and how she doesn’t have one. The lady equally added that she doesn’t dream about getting herself involved with labour.

Judy was seen sipping a glass of wine as she mouthed the words from the recording.

Sharing the clip, she captioned it:

"Yul Edochie is my dream job and I don’t dream of suffering."

Watch below:

Social media users react

benugwuPhd said:

"You are beautiful and I want to believe that you have brought peace and laughter to Yul . Hater can talk , be happy and love your handsome husband."

luchi_joe said:

"Chai I really wish yul’s wife didn’t have to face this…"

Angel_brown500 said:

"So what if something happens to yul edochie or do you have his life on your hands, nne don't boast with anything that have breath anything can happen."

amtherealangy said:

"Lord, may we not marry what will disgrace us after 15 years."

partyisland_wesparkleparties said:

"Nor worry,the cane wey dem take flog the first wife,dey back of door dey wait the second wife."

makkynnaji said:

"Karma is somewhere doing press up."

Kelechi ❄️❤️ said:

"My sister 95% of this girls insulting you will no miss the opportunity of taking your husband if they have the chance don’t mind them enjoy yourself."

Yul Edochie commends himself for taking responsibility for his actions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that underfire Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie shared a post on Instagram to commend himself for owning up to his deeds.

The actor's brother and filmmaker, Linc angrily reacted to a fan who asked about his involvement in Yul's second marriage.

Yul's commending post for himself and his brother's response to the fan stirred massive reactions on social media.

