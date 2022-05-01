Controversial singer, Portable keeps serving content from the streets on London to his teeming fans back home and they are enjoying it

The Zazoo crooner shared a video of himself exchanging pleasantries with a white guy who recognises him on the streets of London

The oyinbo man puts so much passion into the greeting as Portable flows along with him, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Singer Portable's adventure in the UK is filled with so much fun and content as he keeps dropping them back to back on Instagram.

The self-acclaimed controversial singer shared a video of himself and a white guy who is his big fan on Instagram with both men having a lively conversation.

The white man was driving but had to stop over to greet the Nigerian singer who tried to create a fun conversation with him.

The white man also called Portable Zazoo.

Nigerians react to video of Portable and the Oyinbo man

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Portable and the white man, most of them are surprised by his accent.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Okiyele_evelyn:

"Is the accent for me."

Chukwuemka_joseph:

"I love this guy...i wish i can be dashing him money."

Ogastanlee:

"This is the real “disturbing London”. London go tire for this guy."

Square.praise:

"Baba nor fit communicate with English freely, later una go say Sch na scam, at least make una Dey go reach Ss3 and do WAEC."

Pretty_gloria16:

"Portable can not come and carry last though, he quickly change his accent."

Portable tries British accent as he hits streets of London

In a related development, Legit.ng previously reported that Portable continued to serve his fans with updates from his stay in the United Kingdom.

The Zazoo crooner shared a video of himself on the streets of London as he complained about the cold weather in the city.

He also attempted to use the British accent to advise people who don't have passports. Nigerians reacted differently to the video he shared.

