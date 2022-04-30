Fans of legendary musician 2Baba Idibia were treated to a nice time in Lagos as the legendary musician rolled back the years at a recent event in Lagos.

2Baba was spotted performing his hit songs at Connak Foundation’s 10th Year Anniversary and unveiling event that in Lagos.

Popular comedians Okey Bakassi and Dan D Humorous were hosts on the night which also saw an impressive performance from them

Legendary singer, showed why he's loved by many after delivering a top performance for guests at Connack Foundation's 10th Year Anniversary and unveiling event held in Lagos on April 29, 2022.

The event also saw an impressive performance from Toiner B, the winner of the foundation's Talent Hunt competition.

2Baba thrills guests. Credit: @officialconnakfoundation @2babaoffiical

Source: Instagram

Founded by Ken Nnamdi Ukeagu in 2012, the foundation seeks to tackle youth unemployment that has over time resulted in social malice and redundancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Speaking at the event, CEO of the foundation Mrs. Carole Emeka Sunday revealed that the next project they will be embarking on is the provision of a borehole complete with water treatment for Igando community in Alimosho L.G.A.

This is coming after 2Baba's son with Simbi Adeboye gave a heart-warming speech at his mother's recent birthday ceremony.

Zion said loads of nice things his mother has been doing for him and his sibling, Nino and guests couldn't help but applaud him as the celebrant was left gushing and proud of her son.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians commend singer

A number of social media users who have watched the singer's performance at the event commended him for his classic delivery.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Streetbarh:

"2Baba keep giving people back to back, that was a classic delivery."

Epiczoneng:

"You see this stage and crowd control, give it to 2baba he’s got it for life."

Mystic__curves:

"You can never regret watching 2baba perform."

2Baba donates ultramodern recording studio to OAU

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba wowed most of his fans as he record another ground breaking achievement.

The singer donated a state of the art recording studio at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife.

Photos and videos from the untramodern studio emerged online and Nigerian commended the singer's lovely move.

Source: Legit.ng