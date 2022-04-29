Yul Edochie is not bothered that he has been the topic of discussion for days on social media after revealing his second wife and son

A photo of the actor and his new wife, Judy Austin at their son's dedication in the church has stirred fresh reactions

Beyond anything, Yul looked happy in the photo holding his son, while Judy and another unidentified woman flanked him on both sides

Popular actor Yul Edochie did not allow the reactions and backlash on social media stop him from performing his duties for his son from his second wife, Judy Austin.

In a post which has now gone viral on social media, the actor and his colleague/new madam took their son, Dike to church for dedication.

In the photo, Yul held his cute son with a huge smile on his face as Judy and another woman posed with him.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the new photo

prince_oshiobugie:

"There's no peace for the wicked', but the wicked of this days have peace ooo‍♀️"

gresh_bae:

"Man Seems So unbothered But Then We Move Regardless."

justego__:

"This one drop another one she go turn grandma. Then yul moves on n get 3rd wife and so on and so forth ..Solomon of our time."

mar6music:

"..person wey no tall before ..i give am few year polygamy load go turn am to shatta bandle."

i_am_timmy__:

"Hmm it's well I pity him shaa."

izu_fotunate:

"The man is happy and smiling yet you guys are killing yourselves."

nene_george:

"The new wife looking so unhappy. She’s not even looking cheerful at all. I’ve never seen where someone gets their happiness on someone’s pain. Her karma is coming."

Yul Edochie's second wife boldly hails his first

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, is definitely not scared of the drags or backlash on social media as she boldly hailed his first wife.

Yul had posted photos of his first wife, May, and in the caption confirmed that her position as the first woman in his house remains undisputed.

In the midst of the sea of comments that rushed the post, the actor's second wife, Judy Austin who is the cause of the drama was sighted.

