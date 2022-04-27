Yul Edochie's revelation about having a second wife and son outside his marriage has sparked debate on social media

Just like many Nigerian, some of the actor's colleagues are also shocked and have expressed dissapointment with his decision

Actress Joyce Kalu could not hide her dissapointment on Yul's post and she moved on to his first wife's page to console her

Yul Edochie has inevitably dissapointed a lot of Nigerians after he announced that he had taken a new wife who already has a son for him.

Some of the actor's colleagues could not hide their dissapointment and they aired their views either on his announcement post or through another medium.

This Life No Balance: Joyce Kalu, Shan George, Others React to Yul Edochie’s 2nd Wife Announcement

Source: Instagram

Despite the current heavy backlash on social media, some of Yul's colleagues congratulated him and gushed over his son.

This life no balance

On Yul's announceent post, actress Joyce Kalu could not help but lament about how unfair life is.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"THIS LIFE NO BALANCE, REALLY????"

She also moved on to show solidarity for Yul's first wife, May as she advised her to be patient and protect her energy.

See the post below:

Veteran actress, Shan George also showed mixed emotions as she expressed shock and at the end, congratulated him.

"Wait o Yul, for real? D shock wey shock me now, I need to eat, abeg make someone send me urgent 2k biko, no food for my house, make I no faint here. Congratulations if its real, sweet baby "

Actress Adaeze Eluke had this to say:

"Dike is such a happy boy with so much energy"

For Victoria Inyama, she decided to share an old post from Yul's father Pete Edochie condemning polygamy.

'"This hurts...I am deeply hurt and Embarrassed.........‍♀️‍♀️"

See post below:

Nigerians react to Joyce Kalu's statement to Yul Edochie's first wife

janefrances_onyekwere:

"She is the only one being real. The rest are there being stooges."

uniquecollectionsph:

"I went through his comment section, I was surprised most celebs didn't say a word, they just avoided it, anyway, it seems they are all in same boat."

official_gold_baby:

"Na Chizzy this for happen to ..thank God she was smart enough ..he almost married that lady..e don tey wey yul dey find second wife."

thebossladeigh:

"She’s a real one."

sarah_kens:

"Indeed the fruit of her womb is her peace."

Yul Edochie reportedly takes care of Judy's other kids

From the moment Yul Edochie unveiled his second wife, Judy Austin and their son, different reactions, news, and update took over social media.

A popular blogger Cutie_julss shed more light on the kind of hold Judy has on the Nollywood filmmaker.

According to Julss, Yul has been taking care of Judy's two older kids from a previous relationship while he argues over money with his wife and mother of his four kids.

Source: Legit.ng