Despite the backlash, Yul Edochie decided to still hail his first wife, May, calling her his number one

As expected mixed reactions flooded the comment section of the post with many bashing the actor for doing his wife dirty

The cause of the whole chaos, Yul's second wife, Judy Austin also decided to leave a comment under the post

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, is definitely not scared of the drags or backlash on social media as she boldly hailed his first wife.

Yul had posted photos of his first wife, May, and in the caption confirmed that her position as the first woman in his house remains undisputed.

Yul Edochie's second wife left a comment for the first wife. Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

In the midst of the sea of comments that rushed the post, the actor's second wife, Judy Austin who is the cause of the drama was sighted.

The actress casually hailed May, which earned her expectedly, a huge amount of backlash.

She wrote:

"My beautiful lady, I see you."

Judy Austin gets dragged for praising May Yul-Edochie Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Nigerians react to Judy's comment

ucajukwa:

"I haven't met you in real life but my instinct tells me you're a very nice person , beautiful in and out . Don't let people talk you down okay , they aren't God. I love you Judy @judyaustin1."

jasper_colo:

"Imagine home wrecker, you will receive your own soonest shameless is your second name."

fancypumpkin_:

"@judyaustin1 i not understand is my eyes paining me."

j__leem:

"@juliyezeh she actually thinks it's funny. This is so disrespectful that @yuledochie has caused his wife. This @judyaustin1 has balls, what a woman!"

osayiogieva:

"@judyaustin1 this is shamelessness at its peak. What!!!"

My child does not belong to Yul Edochie

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya dissociated herself from Yul Edochie and his 2nd wife saga in a video.

The actress who just welcomed her baby apparently shares a resemblance with Yul's new second wife Judy Austin.

She also begged people to stop peddling rumours and dragging her instead of Judy as she isn't in any way connected to Yul.

