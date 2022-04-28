Yul Edochie and his first wife May have been together for almost 20 years before he decided to bring in another woman and a child

Before the bitter development, the actor and May served coupe goals as many envied their relationship and their beautiful kids

The introduction of a second wife has inevitably put a huge strain on the relationship between Yul and the mother of his first four children

Within the twinkle of an eye, by his own doing, popular actor Yul Edochie went from being one of the most loved movie star to least favourite.

The filmmaker hurt not just his wife but Nigerians when he announced that he had taken a second wife who already has a son for him.

Yul Edochie and first wife got Nigerians gushing over them Photo credit: @mayyuledochie

Many people have wondered what the actor lacked from his wife of almost twenty years who has four beautiful kids for him.

Yul and his first wife, May, have always been known to serve couple goals in their own little way, and Legit.ng brings you some of their moments.

1. Loved up couple

May Yul Edochie's Instagram page is littered with loved up videos and photos of her husband, either just praising or celebrating him.

The couple also enjoyed night events and brought out the playful side of each other.

May looks like a really quiet woman but moments with her husband brings out her other side.

2. Just show off what you've got

Like we mentioned earlier, May likes to show off her man and the actor also returns the favour on his page.

The mum of four is s sight for sore eyes seeing as she has managed to maintain a beautiful figure after four beautiful kids.

In this photo, Yul looked contented with his first wife.

3. Couple perfect for each other

The filmmaker and his first madam got Nigerians gushing after she shared this photo from AY's birthday.

People could not help but point out how perfect and fit they looked for each other.

There is no cuter couple goal than this adorable one.

4. The perfect family

A lot of people have refused to believe that Yul would overlook the beautiful family he has and opt for a second wife.

This is another photo of course that highlighted May and Yul's love for each other especially with their children in the cut.

Their eldest child, Danielle is already an undergraduate.

5. Complementing each other

Yul's wife is a really beautiful woman and the actor himself is easy on the eyes, they definitely complement each other.

Every photo of them together on social media stirs reactions from Nigerians who can't wait to 'God when'.

May however ate up this look completely with the blue hair.

6. A couple that goofs together

Like we mentioned earlier, it is easy to see that May is a very quiet woman, but years of living with an actor definitely rubs off on you.

The actor brings out the fun side of his first wife and it's beautiful to see them in sync.

This was another 'aww' generator for thousands of fans.

Yul Edochie's second wife hails his first

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin is definitely not scared of the drags or backlash on social media as she boldly hailed his first wife.

Yul had posted photos of his first wife, May and in the caption confirmed that her position as the first woman in his house remains undisputed.

In the midst of the sea of comments that rushed the post, the actor's second wife, Judy Austin who was the cause of the drama was sighted.

