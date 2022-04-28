Musician Snoop Dogg real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. penned a birthday message to his late mother Beverly Tate

The rapper posted a lovely photo of his mother and himself during happy moments while she was still alive

The rapper's mother who was an evangelist, and an author succumbed to an undisclosed illness after admission to the hospital

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg penned an emotional posthumous birthday message as he celebrated his mother's birthday.

Snoop Dogg penned a heartwarming message as he celebrated his late mother's birthday. Photo: Snoop Dogg.

Source: UGC

The hip hop star's mother, Beverly Tate, succumbed to an undisclosed ailment in 2021.

Snoop took to his social media account, posting a photo of his mother and himself all smiles.

He captioned the post:

"Taught me everything I know about love thank u, Queen. Happy heavenly birthday, momma."

Post below:

The post attracted comments from fans, and below are some:

Tony Peterson wrote:

"Happy birthday! She’s smiling down with beautiful blessings for you."

Char Genesis wrote:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday to your beautiful mom. I can look at you and tell she was an amazing mom. This is an awesome picture. You look just like her."

Dionya Reed said:

"Happy heavenly birthday!! Your mom is very proud of the man you've become I'm sure of it."

Sally De La Garza

"Happy birthday to a beautiful lady that raised her son so awesome many blessings."

Snoop's mother passes on

In October 2021, Legit.ng reported the rapper emotionally announcing the demise of his mother, an author and evangelist.

The rapper, whose official name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., shared the heartbreaking news alongside a host of emotional tributes.

He posted different throwback photos of himself with his mother, with different captions accentuating the gap he's dealing with.

In one of them, he thanked the late for having brought him to the world, while the other thanked God for giving him an angel.

Hospitalised

Snoop neither shared details regarding his mom's death nor whether it was related to her ill health. In May 2021, Snoop revealed his mother had been hospitalised.

In June, the rapper and his family paid her a visit, one that seemed to point to her getting better.

"Happy Sunday. My brothers and I went to see mama today and she opened up her eyes to see us and let us know she still fighting," he wrote.

He went ahead and thanked God as well as his fans for all the prayers, adding that everything was falling into place a day at a time.

Source: Legit.ng