Yul Edochie's decision to reveal that he has a second wife and child outside his marriage has sparked different discussions on social media

Popular actress Iyabo Ojo in a session with OAP Daddy Freeze and others revealed that her male colleagues are not faithful

According to Iyabo, different women throw themselves at male actors and their wives should brace themselves for messy situations

Yul Edochie's recent shocking revelation has prompted popular actress Iyabo Ojo to equally drop her two cents.

The actress was on an Instagram session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze, actress Victoria Inyama, and other people.

Iyabo pointed out that she has never seen a Nigerian actor who stayed faithful to their partner, she buttressed her point with the fact that different women flock around and throw themselves at these men.

Iyabo further advised wives of Nigerian actors to brace themselves for cheating situations by getting' shock absorbers'.

Nigerians react to Iyabo's statement

bmgentertains:

"Faithfulness no be criteria for love. As long as the person is not abusive to their wives, takes care of his wife and kids, no case. There is no perfection anywhere."

craig_sholex:

"Have u seen a faithful actress also?? na who dem catch be thief."

ell.harmony:

"No faithful actress and actors, in fact no faithful rich man, only poor men are faithful."

only1xagi:

"And when davido say all Nigerian actress na ashawo una go dey vex,,,,, mtchewwwww."

holar006:

"Lol but faithful actress dey abi no be una dey wreck people marriage?"

barbiansaesthetics:

"Please RMD no be actor? Mr Olu Jacobs and his wife had no scandal too, even Pete Edochie no get scandal…Abi wetin una dey yarn? Dey there dey justify rubbish…..so sad it’s coming from Iyabo sef."

Yul Edochie allegedly takes care of Judy’s kids from previous relationship

A popular blogger Cutie_julss shed more light on the kind of hold Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy has on the Nollywood filmmaker.

According to Julss, Yul has been taking care of Judy's two older kids from a previous relationship while he argues over money with his wife and mother of his four kids.

The blogger also debunked the rumour that Edochie has really married Judy as second wife as she pointed out that no dowry was paid but rights were performed so that their son will not be tagged illegitimate.

