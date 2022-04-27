Zazu crooner Portable is currently in the UK and the music star appears to be having a good time as indicated by posts on his Instagram page

After receiving a warm reception on his arrival, the singer took to the streets again and visited Peckham

Portable shared videos on his page showing the moment excited fans gathered and showed him around the city

The funnyman was quick to pocket his money as some of the fans present appreciated him with British pounds

Controversial music star Portable has been sharing updates on social media for his fans and followers all the way from London.

The music star arrived in the UK on Wednesday, April 26, and it has been a rollercoaster of fun activities for him ever since.

Singer Portable visits Peckham, fans show him love. Photo: @portable.baeby

Source: Instagram

Hours after his arrival, the Zazu hitmaker paid a visit to Peckham alongside some crew members hosting him in the UK.

Other Nigerians who were in the area appeared really excited to finally see him in flesh and some of them didn’t hesitate to get close and enjoy some moments of fandom.

One video posted on Portable’s page captured him walking around and noting that anyone who comes to London and doesn’t visit Peckham has not truly experienced the country.

When some of the fans decided to show Portable love and spray him with British pounds, he was quick to hijack the cash and stop people from trying to help him pick the money.

Watch the videos below:

Social media users react

samcash_501 said:

"See as dem dae rush portable like today bread Zeehh!"

bolarin_4pf said:

"Malo beh ni Peckham oh you go collect Glocks for body woto woto."

skoolboyog said:

"Dis time last year if dem tell dis guy say he go Dey dis position today he go jonze ham no snooze."

sirlong_001 said:

"Anybody pray for your downfall na him go fall. Your bizza bizza no go stop on God. Omolalomi."

Portable causes trouble inside nightclub

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable sparked reactions on social media after he was spotted in a video that surfaced online.

The clip captured a super-hyper Portable shouting at the top of his voice as he requested a DJ to come out and play music.

Social media users who reacted to the clip were quick to warn the controversial star that his conduct may not be totally acceptable in Benin.

Source: Legit.ng