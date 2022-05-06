Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has sparked hilarious reactions after making a funny statement on social media

The movie star disclosed that people have been suggesting that he is into the wayward lifestyle of being a call girl

Nkechi disclosed that she is ready to become one but she hasn't seen a single customer since she started, Nigerians have reacted differently to her post

Controversial and attention-loving actress, Nkechi Blessing updated her followers and fans over the popular insinuation people have about her.

Nkechi took to Instagram to share her thoughts about being referred to as a sex worker and declared that she is ready to start doing it now.

Nkechi Blessing speaks about doing olosho business. Credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

The actress declared that now that she is ready to start doing it, she found it so difficult to get a single customer and seek for help on how to go about it:

"All these years dem dey call me oloshi, say I dey do hook up, now wey I want come start the hook up I no see one single customer na so e hard? Or what and what is needed to get started? Please."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Nkechi Blessing's controversial post about starting hook up

Social media users have reacted differently to Nkechi Blessing's post about starting hook up business, some of them feel she is just catching cruise.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Marrusbee_o:

"Who received your registration fee? She ought to give you your hand out that will guide you better."

Gistmagnate:

"Cruise mama. But ur price sef go chase customers."

Homotoyocee:

"Market dey move for island o."

Mctuoryor:

"Come to Asaba shop rite for update."

Zionvessel94:

"You just be the best I dey fall for in film industry ❤️ you like na simple and you no dey let people talk bring you down."

Easy_kelvin_layormi2021:

"How much for a night ... I just collect salary today .. do quick I beg?"

