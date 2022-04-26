There are reports that Nigerian singer Flavour secured a big deal with Amazon and fans are gushing about it big time

Nigerians are excited over singer Chinedu Okolie better known as Flavour's newly achieved feat.

The singer reportedly got a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon prime for his biopic on the platform.

Flavour reportedly got huge amount for his biopic.

Source: Instagram

Social media users across the country showered praises on him for living a low-key lifestyle despite his several blessings and he is trending at the number 1 spot on Twitter over the latest achievement.

Reports have it that Flavour got a $3 million (N1.5 billion) advance payment for his biopic on Amazon Prime.

A tweep wrote:

“A Nigerian musician received $3m as advance payment for his biopic on Amazon Prime. Guess who the musician is?”

The tweep didn't reveal the artist's name but many fans did their underground work and found out that he was referring to Flavour.

Check out the post below:

Check out another post about it below:

Nigerians congratulate and commend Flavour

Social media users have congratulated and commended Flavour for living a low-key life despite his huge wins.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ouchcleo:

"Me sef follow shout omoh. His noiseless wins is attractive. Man is on his lane winning big time."

Doradoll_dynasty:

"His biopic will be so juicy, if you know you know."

Asandrea__stores:

"No be small thing oo. This is so great. Congratulations to him."

Ogesnazzy:

"Amazon please contact me ooo my own is not expensive."

AfamDeluxo:

"Flavour is booked until 2026. A King!"

