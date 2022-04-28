Actress Mary Remmy Njoku has also shared her opinion about Yul Edochie's second wife situation on social media

According to the filmmaker, the only way men can do whatever they want with their wives' blessings is to have open marriages

Njoku added that women stay with one man because of the love they share, a feat impossible for men to achieve

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Mary Remmy Njoku, has waded into the Yul Edochie saga which has been trending on social media since yesterday.

According to Mary, married men whose wives cannot satisfy in the other room should open their marriages, and with their wives' blessings, do whatever they want.

She continued by saying that the wife will also have the opportunity of helping herself outside with the husband's blessings.

The mum of four also added that being with one man is boring as well, but most women stay because of the love they have for the man.

"At all times, the couple have to WORK together ✊It's amazing what you can achieve when you are in WORK TOGETHER ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️Happy Husband, Happy Wife, mentally healthy kids!!"

Nigerians react to Mary's post

massage_and_fitness_lagos_abj:

"Women are going through alot. Y’all better start enjoying your lives too. 2 can play the game."

olufunmilola._:

"The difference is that your woman stops loving you the moment she starts cheating."

bo_he_mian:

"A partner who cheats without consent has already opened the marriage sef. This is why I never ever blame the cheating partner of a cheat... It's fair already."

anniemoses47:

"One bottle of beer for you,well said "

jane_uche478:

"Exactly my thought, nobody said don’t marry 100 if you want too. Let’s talk about it. Me too would find my own balance. Simple."

Nollywood does not have faithful actors

Yul Edochie's shocking revelation prompted popular actress Iyabo Ojo to equally drop a shocking revelation.

The actress was on an Instagram session with popular OAP Daddy Freeze, actress Victoria Inyama, and other people.

Iyabo pointed out that she has never seen a Nigerian actor who stayed faithful to their partner, she buttressed her point with the fact that different women flock around and throw themselves at these men.

