Popular Nollywood actress, Shan George sparked reactions online when she gave what looked like relationship advice to married people

The actress stressed that lack of understanding between partners is the reason a lot of marriages break easily nowadays

Her comments on broken marriages got social media users talking, while some agreed with her, others totally disagree with her opinion

Veteran actress, Shan George shared her two cents on the causes of broken marriages as she stylishly advised married couples.

The beautiful movie star took to her Instagram page to reveal why marriages break easily like clay plates and urged couples to do better by understanding themselves and some common traits.

Shan George gives relationship advice.

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"Until men begin to realise that women nag because of love, and women begin to realise that men quarrel and shout at their wives because of love, marriages will continue to break easily as clay plates."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Shan George's comments about marriage

Social media users have reacted differently to Shan George's opinion about the cause of broken marriages, while some agreed with her, other totally disagreed.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Drew_ezemarcel:

"A good woman does not nag but if eventually nags, she knows when to stop and a good man also knows how to control his anger and emotions."

Soyoufoundeve:

"Please they don’t use to shout at me."

Rubilicious9:

"Men shout at their wives cos of love ke, so men cannot communicate normally like mature humans abi....continue giving motivational talk isonu."

Eveswt_:

"So we should accept nagging and shouting as a norm?"

Iamdjpreddy:

"Treat your partner as you want to be treated. It's a simple logic."

