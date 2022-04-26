A video has surfaced on social media showing Nigerian singer Davido playing games at a casino

In the viral clip, the singer looked very disturbed as he looked at the small amount of money remaining in his hands

Davido also looked confused as he put the remaining change in his pocket and stood up as if to leave the place

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, is no doubt known for his wealth but his visit to a casino left him looking confused.

In a video that has emerged on social media, the music star was seen looking very troubled at the casino table as he held a few notes of cash in his hands.

The Risky crooner also appeared to sigh deeply as he counted the remaining change and put them in his pockets.

Davido looking troubled while playing games at a casino. Photos: @urchnike_worldwide

Source: Instagram

Davido who was surrounded by some guys then stood up as if to put an end to the game and the incident was captured on video.

See the clip below:

Internet users react

Davido’s facial expression in the viral video left a number of internet users amused and many of them concluded that it was because the singer had lost a lot of money. Read some of their comments below:

Warrengsteper:

“They chopped his money Nd then he decided to play the last game.”

DJj_suav:

“The guy don wreck badddddd.”

Fred_kella:

“E hook am.”

2zi_kombo:

“E choke.”

Lym_lyt_:

“They don chop am.”

Orange_naijarockstar:

“Body don tell am.”

Tuchirozay:

“Money don small.”

Genebikyanza:

“His try na use Mathematical skills but he got none.”

Jay_ni_fah:

“Lol it only takes the grace of God to have your senses with you while gam*bling your eyes would only clear when all your money have finished.”

Realrecognizeme.____:

“Casino will humble you.”

I_am_thonyor:

“E dn choke ohh baba no fit breathe.”

Interesting.

