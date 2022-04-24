Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba’s wedding to music executive Oscar Heman-Ackah, has remained a highlight for many reasons

A number of Nigerian and Ghanaian stars graced the occasion and made sure to show out with their outfits

The theme of the wedding was Flamboyantly African and many of the guests showed up in loud and statement attires to celebrate with the couple

Much loved Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has finally tied the knot with her Ghanaian beau, Oscar Heman-Ackah and fans have continued to enjoy highlights from the event.

The King of Boys director and her husband got married on April 23, 2022, and the theme of their nuptials was Flamboyantly African.

As expected with Nigerians, they took the dress code seriously and made sure to turn up in their different interpretations of the theme.

Celebrity guests stun in beautiful outfits at Kemi Adetiba's wedding. Photos: @inidimaokojie, @mory_coco, @stephaniecoker, @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

Unlike most African weddings, this one did not have a designated fabric for guests and they were allowed free reign with how they chose to interpret the theme.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Banky W was no doubt correct when he said there is no party like a Lagos party and Legit.ng has gathered some of the stunning looks from the occasion. See below:

1. Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju and her husband Chef Fregz:

2. Toyin Abraham and husband Kolawole Ajeyemi:

3. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and wife Cynthia:

4. Sharon Ooja:

5. Zainab Balogun:

6. Banky W and Adesua Etomi:

7. Tope Olowoniyan:

8. Sola Sobowale:

9. Ini Dima Okojie:

10. Stephanie Coker:

11. Ife Agoro:

12. Bolanle Olukanni:

13. Toolz and Tunde Demuren:

14. Mariam Bakre:

15. Akah Nnani:

16. Uti Nwachukwu:

17. Taymesan:

18. Shaffy Bello:

19. Bolanle Austen Peters:

20. Toke Makinwa:

So lovely.

Fun moments as celebs storm Kemi Adetiba's wedding

Just days after actress Rita Dominic got married, another top filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, also walked down the aisle with her man, Oscar Heman Ackah.

On April 24, 2022, the Nigerian social media space was nearly taken over by Kemi Adetiba and her man’s wedding as series of videos from the occasion started to make the rounds.

Adetiba and Oscar brought their fashion a-game as they rocked three different outfits on their big day. The theme of the event was Flamboyantly African and Nigerians who are known to be party rockers did not disappoint.

Source: Legit.ng