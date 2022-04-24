Popular Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, has caused a buzz online with his huge mansion

The celebrity barman posted a video on social media showing the interior of his very big house and fans are impressed

Chiefpriest was filmed as he walked around his house in Owerri to show fans what it looked like on the inside

Popular Nigerian socialite and businessman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has once again taken to social media to show off his wealth.

In a new post shared on his official Instagram page, the self-styled celebrity barman was seen showcasing his mansion.

Chiefpriest, whose house is based in Owerri, was seen walking around the property as he was being filmed while showcasing its splendor.

Cubana Chiefpriest showcases the interior of his mansion. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The socialite started at the top of the stairs and a number of huge paintings of him were seen hanging on the white walls. Expensive grey curtains were also seen around the house.

Not stopping there, Chiefpriest got to the bottom of the stairs and showed his beautiful living room with expensive gadgets. His plush chairs, mini bar and more were also sighted before the socialite stepped out into the compound to show off his cars.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Online users were no doubt awestruck by the beautiful display and they had a lot to say. Read some of their reactions below:

Quiscious_piece:

“Who go wash those curtains o.”

Omo_elewaa:

“Repeat after me....I will never be poor in my life....This money,I will have it too...Amen.❤️.”

The_.esther:

“E be like art gallery .”

C___newman:

“Bouncing baby boy .”

Mrcontent_:

“Person fit loss inside this house.”

Okiyele_evelyn:

“Nooo money good no worry .”

Olufunmiiiii:

“I will never be broke in my life .”

Itz_kingzzz:

“Money is good sha … see better interior.”

Nice one.

Cubana Chiefprist makes it rain cash on Rick Ross in Lagos

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, no doubt had an unforgettable time in Lagos as he partied with Nigerians for Easter.

On the night of April 14, 2022, the music star took to the stage at a show which took place in Eko Hotel for the Easter celebrations.

Rick Ross took to the stage at the event and while he performed one of his popular tracks, Blowing Money Fast, Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, made it rain bundles of cash on the American rapper.

After a while, Rick Ross also reacted to the gesture by also bringing out bundles of cash from his pockets and throwing it into every direction of the standing crowd.

