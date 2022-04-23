Popular Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has finally celebrated her colleague Rita Dominic’s marriage

Taking to her official Instagram page, Omotola penned down a powerful message to the new bride

The actress also noted that it wasn’t the first time she was congratulating her colleague as she sent well-wishes to Rita and her boo, Fidelis

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has shut down any claims of animosity between her and Rita Dominic after she finally celebrated her colleague’s wedding on social media.

Rita got married to her publisher beau, Fidelis Anosike, at a beautiful and star-studded event that took place on April 19, 2022, in Owerri.

A number of celebs graced the occasion and this made the absence of some other stars such as Omotola, even more obvious.

Actress Omotola finally congratulates Rita Dominic. Photos: @realomisexy, @nufxmedia

In a new development, Omotola has now wished her colleague well on her social media page for fans to see.

The movie star celebrated Rita’s marriage to Fidelis and noted that it was not her first time congratulating the celebrity couple.

She wrote:

“Congratulations Again on this New and Exciting journey .

It’s been a Long time coming and With a heart as beautiful as yours i have No doubts what a beautiful one you’ll make it .

Love from Capt and the Cubs from this side … you already know this, Love you to the moon and back .

Fidelis my friend … you know we love you but won’t hesitate to run you up if you mess with our girl…. Trust you though

Love your matured Love and support . May God bless your marriage with all things prosperous. ❤️.”

See Omotola’s post below:

Internet users gush over Omotola’s message

Shortly after the actress congratulated Rita Dominic and her man, fans took to the comment section to react. Read some of their reactions below:

Oolajumoke_:

“Her union will be among the best in Jesus' name .”

Vikyadex:

“Una go rest now Maamidon post her now .”

Germinamoletja:

“Beautiful indeed,may God bless their union forever❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Genevievengum2022:

“Oga I hope you don hear? Don't mess up with our beautiful Nollywood Legend oh.”

Donrichie_clothing:

“Congrats to her, I wish them peace and love in their marriage.”

Nice one.

