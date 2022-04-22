A young Nollywood actress, Esther Uzodinma, seems perplexed with how she is not getting attention from men

The movie star ranted that she has not been turning down offers, she's simply not getting any approach from guys

Esther wondered if the situation is due to her looks as she asked "is it because of my nose or mouth?"

A young female movie star, Esther Uzodinma, has made a public outcry about her luck with men and wondered why they are not approaching her.

Esther in a video that was shared on her Instagram page wondered whether something is wrong with her physical appearance and disclosed that she has not been turning down offers.

Esther Uzodinma complains about not having suitors. Credit: @uzodinmaesther

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"Am I not fine, am I not attractive, or guys don't like light skin girls, what exactly is it, why they are not approaching me? It is not that I'm turning them down."

Nigerians react to Esther's video

Social media users have reacted differently to Esther's rant video about guys not approaching her.

ochizz_

"First of all are you approachable ?? Secondly why are you yourself thinking about your nose."

Rejoiceimoh:

"You’re very beautiful dear."

Onlyzest:

"Every responsible man want a girl with fine character no be fine face my sister."

Blessing_cute123:

"They are approaching you but the person you want hasn’t approached you yet."

Hushmerci_:

"If they born you well no tell me yes… on my way to her DM."

Iam_eshowhite:

"Wetin be her handle make I go toast her then."

Official_melly14:

"Na Becos you no get yansh… even me too.. nobody gree approach me."

Add value to your life before looking for somebody's son, Alex says

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star, Alex Asogwa, joined people talking about somebody's son finding them.

The young lady advised ladies and men who are looking for somebody's son or daughter to find them to also improve on themselves.

According to her, even Tiwa Savage who sang the popular song does not remain idle while hoping for someone to find her.

