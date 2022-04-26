BBNiaja season 6 star, Queen Mercy Atang has publicly expressed her displeasure at some of her fans and followers

The reality star appealed to her male followers to stop sending their uncensored photos and videos to her business line

She also urged them to keep patronising her brand, Nigerians have reacted differently to Queens' public outcry

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Queen Mercy Atang is not cool with the attitudes of some of the male fans who have access to her business line.

The reality star took to her Instagram story channel to express how perplexed she is about seeing male organs on her business line and urged the people who are into such acts to please stop.

Queen appeals to male fans. Credit: @queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

She further encouraged them to just patronise her brand and move on:

"Please patronise my brand and make me happy."

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Queen's appeal to people sending her unclad contents

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Queen's public outcry against male folks who are sending her uncensored content.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tamahalis:

"As in I’m tired too from my Facebook page."

Lee_charles_uzoma_:

"I dey imagine if wizkid and Davido declare their dms open Wetin go full inside."

Okiki__wealth:

"What’s she selling?"

Bukkason522:

"What u sow is what u reap, after posting sexy videos what's the narative do u think u are planting in the hearts of men?"

Shugar.1:

"Nobody is sending nude, you just wan advertise your business."

Old photos of Queen spark reactions on social media

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija's Queen got her fans and supporters in the online community talking after taking them on a trip down memory lane.

The reality star released some epic throwback photos that gave fans an insight into her childhood and career as a beauty queen.

Social media users couldn't help but heap accolades on the reality star with many noting that she has always been pretty.

Source: Legit.ng