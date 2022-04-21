A young lady sparked hilarious reactions on social media after meeting one of her favourites in real life

The lady couldn't control her emotions as she broke down in uncontrollable tears after meeting singer Fireboy

She declared her love for the singer and Nigerians have reacted to the emotional video that emerged online

A young female fan of music star, Fireboy has got members of the online community talking after a video of her and the singer emerged on social media.

The pretty lady whom many referred to as someone's serious girlfriend broke down in uncontrollable tears after meeting the Peru crooner for the first time in her life.

Lady cries after seeing Fireboy. Credit: @fireboydml

Source: Instagram

In the video that emerged online, the star-struck lady also declared her love for Fireboy as the singer attempted to console her from the continuous cry.

Watch the emotional video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of the lady who was teary after meeting Fireboy, while some of them tried to console her, others slammed her.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Its.preshy:

"She likes the guy na because she’s someone’s serious girlfriend, she no go happy say she see Fireboy."

Duchess_hemmarh1:

"Only Davido and Nicki Minaj I fit cry tears of joy when I see them."

Shindara_ahh:

"What now happened? Can’t she cry cuz she likes the guy?"

Browniwales444:

"I will do exactly the day I will see Davido and Chioma in my city."

Phictoria_:

"That’s me wen I finally meet wizkid… Omo me I go cry ehn."

Enjoy_iamenjoy:

"This gender ahhh I carry hand n yansh for una. At this state, she doesn't care about her boyfriend or relationship oo."

Ruger storms out of stage after lady grabbed his manhood

Legit.ng previously reported that a video of Ruger's nasty encounter with a female fan made rounds on social media.

The overbearing fan had reached for the singer's private part in the middle of his performance and grabbed him inappropriately.

Ruger immediately yanked her hand off and managed to control his anger before he stormed off the stage.

Source: Legit.ng