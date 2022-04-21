Nigerian music star Fireboy DML is one of the popular new faces who continue to dominate the music industry within and out of the country

Aside from his songs which come with good vibes, Fireboy is one artist many fans, especially females, are willing to meet

In a viral video, a female fan was seen crying when she finally met the YBNL artist, who did a video with her

YBNL star artist Fireboy DML is currently trending on social media owing to the reaction of a female fan who met him for the first time.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the female fan was seen crying as she did a video with the YBNL singer.

Fireboy DML made a video with a fan.

Source: Instagram

In the video, she could be heard telling him she loved him as they embraced before he left the scene.

See the video below:

Fans react as lady cries over Fireboy DML

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some saying they understood how the lady felt, while others wondered what made her cry.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see the below:

ayomidate:

'I Dey enter studio tomorrow like this! Shank are you ready? ."

tukooldegreat:

"If she can cry like to God, she will go far in life!"

iammissrbl:

"I've not seen the celebrity that can make me cry.. Except they hand me huge cheque sha.. Tears of joy ."

royalhabibii:

"It still baffles me how grown ups cry because of seeing an artiste ‍♂️."

royalty_deby:

"Mehn I have never been in the position to cry when I see any celebrity ooo."

kapoofficial:

"If she come see me nko ?…na why ano dey commit."

opsonofficial:

"I can’t do this sha no matter how I love the celeb …."

iyangasignature:

"At this moment she doesn’t care about her boyfriend Fame sweet scatter."

