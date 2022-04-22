A young Nigerian lady has expressed her hurt over not 'fulfilling her dream' during a recent show of singer Ruger

In a video, the lady scattered a room and wept hard as she lamented that the singer didn't touch her despite all her attempts

She highlighted the approach she adopted in a bid to get the singer to touch her and cried that her hard work went in vain

A lady's bitter reaction to not coming in physical contact with singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka popularly known as Ruger at his recent show which she attended has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The unhappy lady, in a video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, could be seen lamenting to her friends in a room over not being touched by Ruger despite being at the front.

She lamented that her effort was in futility. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja, @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

The teary lady threw a pillow off the bed in an expression of her annoyance.

The die-hard fan decried that all her hard work to touch the singer ended in futility.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"You people don't understand me.

"Ruger did not touch me and I was in front.

"If you see the way I was pushing everybody," she told her friends who were in the background of the video.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

@sir_eltee said:

"She said all her hardwork you’ll be surprised at what some people are hustling for."

@pamelarichie1 said:

"Oniranu oshi when him touch now na una go still turn am to assault."

@hayorsamuel said:

"People saying she doesn’t have problem ...this is her problem, Arindin ni, no sensehos_affordablewigs.

"Na all this things dey cause problem! This generation na WA o."

@officialdequez said:

"If ruger can't touch you. Dem black face, tony tetulla, eedris dey now."

Lady who molested singer Ruger finally speaks, defends her action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the lady who molested singer Ruger had finally reacted to the incident.

She claimed that Ruger is not a good artiste if he is angry about the incident as she made a not too good apology.

The young lady said after all she didn't kill Ruger, she only held his thing.

She said:

"I don't even mean to hold his thing, I just wanted to embrace him my hand just touch there it was just a mistake probably nobody should curse me, if you are in my shoes you will do the same thing I saw something I say let me hold it."

Source: Legit.ng