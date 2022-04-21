Singer Omawumi has arrived on the fourth floor and she is embracing it wholeheartedly to the delight of her fans and supporters

The actress shared a rare swimsuit photo on Instagram as she celebrated her body and acknowledged every stretch mark and cellulite

Omawumi’s post appeared to have inspired other women as many took to the comment section with words of adulation for the Megbele crooner

Nigerian singer Omawumi recently clocked the age of 40 and the award-winning music star is embracing her new age wholeheartedly.

The Megbele crooner took to her Instagram page with a swimsuit photo dedicated to the celebration of her body.

Singer Omawumi flaunts her body in lovely swimsuit photo. Photo: @omawonder

Source: Instagram

Omawumi acknowledged the stretch marks and cellulite while noting that they have played a role in the woman that she is.

In her words:

"Every stretch mark has a story...Every cellulite is important... Everything has shaped me into this fearless, gorgeous woman that God perfectly made!"

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

The singer’s post appeared to have inspired fellow women as they hailed her in the comment section while others shared their stories.

Read some comments sighted below:

kemilof said:

"Yesssssssssss! Own everything beautifully with your chest."

jojo_luxury_hair said:

"Puberty gave me stretch mark , now I’m married birthing a child also gave me stretch mark , what to do, we move."

dengehousefashiondhf said:

"I love you, moulded in God's grace ♥."

kacessai said:

"Yes o....fearfully and wonderfully made."

lizzianno said:

"You are beautiful Sis."

onayama85 said:

"Ah! mama. U r doing well. I beg u, e don teh u release song. Abi u dont care about us ur fans again? Pls think of a collabo with Yemi Alade. It will be explosive, u know."

Source: Legit.ng