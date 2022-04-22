British rapper Stefflon Don has proved she is a big vibe who knows how to enjoy herself and be a centre of attraction at an event

This comes as Stefflon Don was seen at an event where she rocked a long dress showing some legwork dance steps

The video has stirred reactions among her Nigerian fans, who have taken to social media to hail her while some pointed out that her ex-lover and music star Burna Boy taught her well

A video of British rapper Stefflon Don showing some dance moves has gone viral on the Nigerian social media space.

Stefflon was seen in a long dress at an event that took place in Ghana as she became the centre of attraction with her impressive legwork dance move.

Stefflon Don slays in a long dress. Credit: @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

The British rapper, who seemed to be enjoying herself, did more of the dance steps as people gathered around to cheer her on.

See the video below:

Nigerians react as Stefflon Don shows off leg work

The video has received massive applause from Nigerians who have applauded the rapper, while others pointed out that Burna Boy taught her well.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

d_realtyger:

"See wetin burna just open eye throway."

big.emir:

"Nigeria be like drug! Once your addicted it stays for life."

mob_snr:

"See grown men shouting hey like okay."

austinetunes:

"Burna is a good teacher obviously ❤️."

juicyboymaido:

"She’s a vibe, she would have made a great Mrs Burna."

ugeeofficial_:

"Me wey Dey d Nigeria no fit lift body, see my life outside oo."

sesan_solomon:

"Make she carry dat cloth up make we see the leg work gangan."

hypeman_ponping1:

"Make She Comot The London Wey Dey Her Name Na Abi ............."

ammie_olaitan:

"Now odugwu teach her now. She learn from the best ."

