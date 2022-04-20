Nigerian music stars, Davido and Tiki Dakolo are about to give their fans one of the biggest songs of the year and the people are gearing up for it

Timi shared a video and photos of himself connecting well with Davido in the studio but decided to mute the microphone so fans won't have an idea of what the song sounds like

Music lovers across the country have trooped to his page to comment on the post and anticipate the big tune coming from the duo

Music lovers are about to feast as two of the finest musicians in Nigeria are ready to drop a collaborative song and fans are gearing up for it.

Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram page to drop a teaser of what is coming between him and Davido as they shared the same recording session together.

Timi Dakolo and Davido set to drop new music. Credit: @timidakolo

Source: Instagram

He posted videos that has no sounds while they vibed to the music they were recording and also posted nice photos of them together.

Timi thanked Davido and captioned the post as:

"The chorus leader is coming."

Check out the post below:

Fans react to Timi Dakolo's post

A number of Timi Dakolo's followers have trooped to his page to comment on the post about him and Davido recording a song and expressed their joy over what is coming.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Yole_vibain:

"This is about to be my wedding song y’all."

Xuzia:

"Abeg Timi Dakolo tell David that his microphone is not connected. Meanwhile, you people should drop dis jam already."

Helen.love.23:

"Shey the volume low because I don tap tire. He choke!"

Tomiwasage:

"So you post this thing sound no Dey. Make God judge you o."

Itsorlee:

"The collab we didn’t know we needed."

Isinne:

"Weddings are about to be lit."

Victoryashaka:

"It’s about to be lit with a satisfying symphony orchestrated by the Chorus Leader and Davidic Minstrel."

