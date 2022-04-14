The two-day ultimatum given to an IG blog by BBNaija’s Alex Asogwa has passed without her conditions being met

Alex had challenged the blog to provide evidence to back up the allegations that she was involved with comedian AY Makun

The reality star returned with a post noting that she intends to pay no more mind to allegations against her since the blog couldn’t provide proof

Comedian AY equally took to his Instagram page with a photo he took with Alex and teasingly described her as ‘my girlfriend’

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Alex Asogwa has returned to social media days after she issued a dare to a controversial IG blog.

The blog had alleged that she had a romantic relationship with comedian AY Makun and she even went ahead to do an abortion.

Reality star Alex dismisses allegations by IG blog. Photo: @alex_unusual/@aycomedian

Source: Instagram

In the heat of the social media drama, the reality star penned a seven-page statement on her Instagram page where she dared the blog to come out and provide evidence to support the allegations.

Read the full statement below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a fresh development, the BBNaija star returned with yet another statement after the blog failed to provide what she requested.

Alex categorically stated that the failure of the blog means she wouldn’t be addressing such issues or other allegations labelled against her in future.

Alex wrote:

"Moving forward, I won’t be addressing further distractions or allegations against me so do not expect words as I’ll pay zero mind to it. (So help me God). Thank you."

See her post below:

Comedian AY shares selfie with Alex

Also taking to his Instagram page, AY posted a picture in which he was spotted posing with the reality star.

He equally described her as his girlfriend in the caption that accompanied the photo.

Read below:

Social media users react to Alex's post

timsyawak said:

"No bother yourself, Ay don finish work....All them in the mud. Enjoy yourself my dear."

aku_ceejay said:

"But Allex your name was not mentioned.I read that piece and didn’t see anywhere gistlover mentioned your name.Well, what do I know."

ezinne83 said:

"Alex has spoken and that's on period."

jayry_judith said:

"Shame !!! Una bloggers truly failed you guys. U pple played with the wrong person!! Alex Unusual... Likee not the regular usual. This tin dey sweet me eeh!!"

BBNaija's Alex in a colourful ensemble

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Big Brother Naija reality star, Alex Unusual, took to social media to share some gorgeous new photos.

The Double Wahala star sported a blue and pink ensemble which she revealed to have been styled by her.

The photos which gathered over 80,000 likes earned numerous compliments from her fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng