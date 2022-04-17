Ghanian artist Shatta Wale has sparked reactions online after he made a new declaration about Nigerians

Shatta Wale, in a post via his social media timeline, said Nigerians deserve respect for their hard work

Nigerians have since taken to social media to drag the Ghanian singer as they termed him confused

After some few months after Ghanian singer Shatta Wale took to social media to drag Nigerians and Nigerian music stars, he seems to have swallowed his words.

The singer made a U-turn about Nigerians as he applauded them for their hard work.

Shatta Wale reveals how Nigerians have been streaming his songs. Credit: @shattawale

Source: Facebook

Shatta Wale also said it was wrong to compare Nigerians' lifestyle with Ghanians' lazy lifestyle.

The singer revealed Nigerians are the ones streaming his songs the most.

He wrote:

"Please can we just respect Nigerians for their hard work and stop comparing our lazy lifestyle to theirs .. It’s shame ppl think Nigerians will come hard at me but see they are the ones doing the streaming cuz they understand what Talent means .. Ghana music is a shame.''

See the tweet below:

Mixed reactions as Shatta Wale hails Nigerians

Nigerians have since taken to social media to drag Shatta Wale, as many described him as confused.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bigbirdkuti:

"Yes we are encouraged to work hard by an unique Nigerian system that invests more in entertainment than in education. Nigerians spent 160bn naira as at 2012 ( I am sure it has quadrupled now) on school fees in ghana. So we are winning the entertainment cup but ghana is winning the education cup, some one tell Shatta it’s a win win lose lose for the both of us. . Only the future can tell the real story."

grillsandmoore:

"This one dey craze ."

mcchervalet:

"This comrade dey confuse person. Which side e dey? E rate us abi e no rate us? Abi they don hack hin acct ni? ."

