Nollywood movie star John Njamah has been lovingly celebrated by friends, family members and colleagues on the occasion of his birthday

The actor’s sister, Empress Njamah, took to her Instagram page with a special post dedicated to him while announcing that he clocked 50

John’s age took many people by surprise as they flooded his comment section with birthday messages

Congratulatory messages have poured in for Nollywood movie star, John Njamah, on the occasion of his birthday.

The movie star took to his Instagram page with a post in which he expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to God for making him witness yet another celebration.

Surprise as Nollywood actor John Njamah clocks 50. Photo: @johnnjamah.film

Source: Instagram

To the surprise of many fans and colleagues, John disclosed that he clocked the golden jubilee.

John wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Here I am today standing tall on the 5th floor in all my glory. accepting challenges as they come in today's reality… I stand tall… not by my might for the Almighty has been kind to me. My path has been illuminated by his glory, and I thrive each day by his grace. As I climb higher still, I pray for his continuous guardians, good health and above all the wisdom that supersedes all understanding."

See his post below:

Empress Njamah celebrates brother

Also taking to Instagram with a lovely post, the actor’s sister, Empress, penned a beautiful note to John as she wished him a happy birthday celebration.

"My gist partner, My teacher, My friend, My small daddy, My ride together, Amen to all my prayers when I called you midnight ,love u scarraaaa," the actress wrote.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

rekiyayusuf said:

"Happy happy birthday directorrrr. 50 looks great on you Blessings always."

weirdmcofficial said:

"Happy blessed birthday welcome to the 5rh floor it's exciting up here."

realwarripikin said:

"My crush is 50years Happy Birthday Senior brosssssssssssssss."

tinujune6 said:

"Happy 50th John looking good and still the same John Njamah super proud of you and your journey so far and may you not know this new age bracket for sorrow my brother continue to bask In his glory."

Actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle clocks 41 instyle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Sunkanmi Omobolanle expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the almighty as he witnessed another birthday celebration.

The actor popular for his roles in Yoruba movies clocked the age of 41 to the surprise of his fans and followers on social media.

Many flooded the actor’s comment section with congratulatory birthday messages while making remarks about his youthful appearance.

Source: Legit.ng