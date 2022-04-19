Music star, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo better known as Kcee is urging his fans to drink a lot of water because it is his birthday

His billionaire brother, E-Money joined him in the celebration as he showered him with heartwarming words

E-Money also shared a video on Instagram where Kcee was performing and guests rained cash on him

Popular singer, Kcee turned 43 years and he is offering a solemn prayer for himself on his special day.

The singer shared a lovely photo of himself on Instagram and prayed that everything in his life will advance to a greater level.

Kcee celebrates his birthday. Credit: @iam_kcee

Kcee also urged his followers to drink a lot of water because it is his birthday.

Check his post below:

E-Money celebrates his brother

The celebrant's billionaire brother, E-Money gushed over him by sharing a video of the singer performing and guests spraying him with bundles of cash.

E-Money expressed how lucky he is to have a brother like Kcee and promised to always be there for him.

In another post, E-Money declared that Kcee earned to be called a brother as he shared a feel-good video of them together.

Watch the video below:

Lovely birthday wishes

Social media users have trooped to the brothers' posts to send lovely birthday wishes to Kcee as he celebrates his new age.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Henryiyke1:

"Happy happy happy happy my own beloved brother."

_Iam_bluebird_:

"Happy birthday, more blessings, more joy and happiness. Odogwu."

Chineduilorah:

"Happy birthday sir, Long life and prosperity."

Mrchidozie:

"Happy Birthday Papi, over loving you dey Warri me ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. I don debit you as usual."

Tanaadelana:

"Happiest birthday bro! God’s grace and continuous blessings!"

