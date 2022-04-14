Speed Darlington has revealed in a video that he became friendly with billionaire businessman Obi Cubana because he thought he would get a job from him

The singer pointed out that he probably didn't get the N50m deal given to Portable because he is not a hypeman

Speedy Darlington regretted the fact that he did not put Obi Cubana in his place when he touched his antenna at an event

Popular Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington has taken to social media to reveal the reason Portable got a N50m deal with Obi Cubana and he did not.

The singer pointed out that it might be because he is a proper musician and not a hypeman who sings praises of the billionaire.

Speedy also regretted the fact that he did not put Obi Cubana in his place at an even after the billionaire touched his antenna.

According to him, he became friendly with the businessman because he thought he would get a job from him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Speed Darlington's video

nwokebenedictta:

"prison don dey hungry this one."

nicofos65:

"This guy is pained they chose portable "

paint_75:

"Ode, mumu! You were friendly with him on pretence thinking you could get a job from him. This means Obi Cubana is way smarter and intelligent than you are, because he actually knows what he needs and what suits his brand. Speed is fake! Be what you are and don't like a life of pretence."

onyilex:

"God no go let my use mouth pursue my helper ‍♂️"

flexchummy:

"He has no street credibility that’s why he lost the endorsement to portable . This clearly shows that obi Cubana is a good judge of character."

villa_agustin1:

"This guy just get pride and come dey poor."

Igbo man slams Obi Cubana for signing N50m deal with Portable

An Igbo man, Mark Osuchukwu expressed his disappointment in billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, on Twitter.

It all started after Cubana signed a N50 million deal with controversial singer, Portable, using him as the face of his new product.

Taking to social media, Mark accused Cubana of skipping his Igbo brothers like Speed Darlington to give a Yoruba man the deal.

