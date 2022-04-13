Nigerian singer Portable seems to have his way with women despite how rough he appears almost every time

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen in a room full of fans who recorded him as well as sprayed him money

What caught the attention of people was the fact that a young girl who appeared to be Portable's new catch stayed glued to his side

Popular Nigerian fast rising act Portbale has got people talking as it appears that he has a new woman he is flaunting around.

In a video sighted on Instagram, Portable was seen in a space full of appreciative fans who whipped out ther phones to film him and were also generous with their money.

Portable stirs eeactions onlinw with new video Photo credit: @gossipmilltv/@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

A young lady who looked a little lost in the space sat beside the singer and shyly nodded to the beat.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians react to the video

balaa__._:

"Which pastor dey beside am like this "

_temiit.ope:

"Who be that pastor Mrs wey Dey beside him"

fun_luxury_store:

"Make portable free this girl nah I don dey see her with am lately "

gmoney3671:

"Dat girl still dey with portable chai... women and money."

richmanswife__:

"Mummy G.O in green by his side praying for his safety "

joyposhhairline:

"That small girl is still with him wahala she wan turn second wife."

dove_114:

"That girl beside portable has been with him for days she no wan go her papa house."

mitgan__collections:

"So this girl still never go back home abi she’s homeless "

Many warn Portable as he goes ‘rogue’ inside nightclub

Controversial rising star Portable recently had an interstate gig and in his usual fashion, he made sure to show them his true colour.

A video that made the rounds on social media captured the moment Portable shouted at the top of his voice inside a nightclub.

From indications, the DJ scheduled to perform wasn’t around and this appeared to have angered the Zazu crooner.

Portable's video sparked different reactions online and some netizens were quick to remind him that he is far away from Lagos and as such he should thread carefully.

Source: Legit.ng