Actress Tonto Dikeh is currently trending on social media following a video where her son, King Andre, was seen tapping her backside repeatedly

Social media critics came hard at the actress while submitting that the young man needs a father figure in his life to train him appropriately

A Twitter user equally made a reference to Davido and posted a video where the singer stopped his daughter from shaking her backside

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her son King Andre are currently trending on social media and it is for no good reason.

The movie star and Andre sparked mixed reactions online after a video clip where the little man was seen tapping his mother’s backside.

Tonto had simply laughed off her son’s actions and hilariously noted that he wants to burst her N5 million ‘bumbum’.

Well, netizens are not taking kindly to the video as they questioned the actress’ method of parenting.

Twitter user, @letter_to_jack, criticised the actress and wrote:

"Many single moms are like Tonto Dike. They spend half their adult & mid-lives complaining about ill-mannered, irresponsible & badly behaved men, they want to overcompensate for the lack of a father figure in their children’s life and they end up raising the same men they loathed."

More reactions from Twitter users are below:

Man makes reference to Davido

Amid the drama, another Twitter user returned to social media with an old video from Davido's daughter's birthday months ago.

The viral clip captured the moment the 30 BG musician stopped his daughter from shaking her backside.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

"As regard Tonto’s allowing her son to spnk her a*s, see Davido here stopping his daughter to stop twerking. This is exactly what we are saying. The difference is clear…"

Watch below:

