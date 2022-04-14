Media personality Shade Ladipo took to her Instastory channel with a piece of advice for singer 2baba’s wife

Ladipo advised Annie to have her husband undergo a medical procedure that would stop him from having more kids

According to her, the singer already has enough children and there should be no reason to bring more into the mix

A week barely goes by without Annie Idibia getting advice from netizens on how to carry on with her marriage and this time around she got one from media personality, Shade Ladipo.

Ladipo took to her Instastory channel with a post in which she admitted her love for Annie before sharing her sisterly words with her.

Shade Ladipo shares advice with Annie Idibia. Photo: @annieidibia/@shadeladipo

Source: Instagram

The media personality urged Annie to have her husband, 2baba, undergo a medical procedure that will stop him from having more children.

In her words:

"I love you Annie so now would be a great time to ask 2face to get a vasectomy."

In a different portion of her post, Ladipo submitted that the Only Me crooner already has enough children “in the mix”.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Social media users react

realjudithdavid said:

"That's not her business and she doesn't have any right to suggest or advice him on that,gosh what's her problem??? She talks way too much."

engr.jide said:

"For another person family matter you feel so opinionated? Are you so idle sisi shade?"

cindysshopng said:

"How is it your business ?"

kiarexglitz said:

"I find this comment very disrespectful. How can you boldly insult a whole family indirectly because you feel u can. Mind the business that pays you. You are equally imperfect. Man sin, another man who sins differently judge am."

chris_lamarofficial said:

"Abeg how much be mind your business mk we contribute buy one give this girl like what."

