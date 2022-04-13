Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Big N, clocked a year older on April 13, 2022, and he celebrated in a big way

The celebrity DJ gave himself huge gifts to mark the special occasion including another house and a car

DJ Big N went on social media and shared photos of his luxury new properties and fans have congratulated him

Popular Nigerian socialite, DJ Big N, turned a new age on April 13, 2022, and he made sure to celebrate it in a special way on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the celebrity disk jockey unveiled two of his huge presents to himself on his special day.

Big N revealed that for his birthday, he bought himself another house and another car. He posted photos of both online.

DJ Big N celebrates birthday with new house and new car gifts to himself. Photos: @djbign

Source: Instagram

The DJ was seen posing before an impressive looking house and an equally impressive looking black Toyota SUV.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the caption of the post, Big N explained that God has truly been good to him.

He wrote:

“Happy Birthday to me. Bought Another House and another Car. God has truly been Good To me.”

See his post below:

Fans and celebs congratulate Big N

Not long after the celebrity DJ shared photos of his gifts online, fans and celebrities trooped to his comment section to wish him well. Read some of their reactions below:

Mrmacaroni1:

“Happy birthday my in-law. Bring the keys to the house and car lemme give you my daughter."

Cubana_chiefpriest:

“Congrats bro.”

Obi_cubana:

“Happy birthday my brother ❤️”

Iamkingrudy:

“Happy birthday blessings.”

Officialosas:

“Awww Happiest Birthday BigN!!! Blessings upon Blessings have a great time celebrating!!!”

Lasisielenu:

“On code. Happy Birthday OG .”

Sheyebanks:

“Birthday blessings king.. and congrats! ✊.”

Donjazzy:

“Happy birthday brother. The blessings will never stop. ❤️.”

Nice one.

Comedian Mandy Uzonitsha buys mansion to mark 50th birthday

Another Nigerian comedian, Mandy Uzonitsha, has joined her colleagues to unveil and celebrate great achievements on social media after she bought a house.

The comic act took to her official Instagram page in April 2022 to unveil the mansion she got for herself in a choice area of Lagos, Lekki, to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Mandy posted a series of photos of her mansion online and noted that it has four bedrooms, five toilets, four bathrooms, two kitchens and more.

Source: Legit.ng