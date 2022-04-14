Former Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Carolyna Hutchings, has left fans gushing over her new video

The movie star posted a clip of herself rocking a lovely beaded sheer outfit on her official Instagram page and fans reacted

According to Carol, who flaunted her beauty online, God created her on the seventh day and also in His own image

Nigerian businesswoman and former actress, Carolyna Hutchings, has once again left her fans in awe after posting a lovely snap of herself.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Carol shared a video of herself looking stunning in a traditional outfit complete with headgear.

She rocked an aso-ebi style peach colored floor length outfit made from sheer beaded material. The attire made sure to show off the actress’ lovely legs from her hips downward.

Actress Carolyna Hutchings stuns in lovely aso-ebi outfit. Photos: @hrmcarolyna

The upper part of the attire also featured several appliques that had been cut to look like leaves as they covered her belly, bust and arm areas.

Carolyn completed the look with a matching headgear tied into a Fulani style cap with a rose design on the side. Her simple makeup also did well to compliment the attire.

In the caption of the photo, the film star noted that God took his time to create her by saying she was made on the 7th day and in his image.

In her words:

“The lord created HRM on the 7th day .. in HIS image ❤️”.

See the video below:

Internet users gush

Read some of the comments from fans in reaction to Carolyna’s post below:

Carolinedxb:

“Her royal majesty looking so gorgeous.”

Petplanetinternational:

“ beautiful and a HEART of DIAMOND.”

Happychild___:

“The most beautiful .”

Future_minister:

“This is absolutely stunning Where’s this dress right now as we speak ?”

Queenzeenahramsey:

“Behold! The Queen is Here!❤️❤️❤️. Long Live the Queen .”

Id_angel:

“Such a beauty to behold ❤️.”

Nice one.

Carolyna Hutchings speaks on marriage with Musa Danjuma

The former actress said she blamed herself for both her and her ex-husband Musa Danjuma's faults when their marriage broke down.

According to her, she dealt with the hurtful words and constant mockery from friends and strangers who did not know what truly happened to her marriage.

Carol said she begged God for help and then decided to choose love and peace of mind.

