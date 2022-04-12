Nigerian comedian, Mandy Uzonitsha, has joined the league of comic acts to celebrate great things online

To mark her 50th birthday, the comedian gifted herself a mansion in Lekki, Lagos, and shared impressive photos online

Mandy’s fans and celebrity colleagues took to social media to join her in celebration as they congratulated her on the great feat

Another Nigerian comedian, Mandy Uzonitsha, has joined her colleagues to unveil and celebrate great achievements on social media after she bought a house.

The comic act took to her official Instagram page in April 2022 to unveil the mansion she got for herself in a choice area of Lagos, Lekki, to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Mandy posted a series of photos of her mansion online and noted that it has four bedrooms, five toilets, four bathrooms, two kitchens and more.

Comedian Mandy Uzonitsha buys mansion to mark 50th birthday. Photos: @mandycomedienne

In her caption she wrote:

“This my God is too much. Grateful heart. Thank you lord for my birthday gift.”

See the photos below:

Mandy’s fans and celebrity colleagues celebrate with her

Soon after the comedian shared the news of her achievement online, her comment section was filled with congratulatory messages from fans and colleagues. Read some of them below:

Officialbovi:

“Congratulations Mandy! You deserve this and more.”

Iamaradrummer:

“Congratulations sis❤️❤️❤️.”

Gbengaadeyinka1stgcon:

“Happy Birthday and big congrats my sister. It’s been a long time coming. Legendary stuff from a legend of the game. Proud of you sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ominiaho:

“Big congratulations.”

Princesscomedian:

“More wins to come in Jesus name .”

Shangeorgefilms:

“Happy birthday beautiful, llnp ❤.”

Ashionye:

“Congratulations sis. Many more blessings to come .”

Officiallolo1:

“This God is too good oooo he makes grave abound for his children...Happy birthday and congratulations.”

Nice one.

Comedian Laugh Pills becomes homeowner

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Laugh Pills Comedy aka Brother Solo, kicked off the year 2022 on a big note after acquiring a luxury property.

The social media sensation became a homeowner and he unveiled his mansion for his online fans to gush over.

In photos and videos of the property making the rounds, Laugh Pills’ impressive new home sat in a very large compound with other small buildings still in the same space.

Laugh Pills’ property, which was painted a sparkling white colour, also boasts of ample parking space among other things.

