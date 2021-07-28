Nigerian businesswoman and fashion entrepreneur, Laura Ikeji, recently stated that she had spent over N10million on a Birkin bag

The younger sister to Linda Ikeji revealed this during a conversation with Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus

Several Nigerian have reacted to the trending video, with many people expressing their doubts about the authenticity of her claim

Laura Ikeji is currently trending on social media and well, it is for yet another controversial claim regarding her lifestyle.

The fashionista's claims have sparked reactions online. Photo credit: @lauraikeji

Laura makes incredulous claims about spending N10.5m

In a trending clip shared on Instagram by @instablog, the Instagram influencer and YouTuber was seen having a conversation with Nollywood star, Eniola Badmus on what appears to be a cooking show.

Laura can then be heard telling the actress that she had just invested N10.5 million on a Birkin bag.

Watch video below:

Clout mixed with lies - Nigerians react

It appears not so many people believe Laura. While some accused her of lying and chasing clouts, others questioned how one could invest in a handbag.

Check out some comments below:

pwetty_bii:

"She lies effortlessly, gosh."

amy_nic27:

"Even Eniola no believe sef…"

otiz_lifestyle:

"Even Linda won’t spend 10M on a single bag as a smart business woman once again what does Laura sell other than Clothings, she runs her mouth too much chasing clout."

the.4one6:

"Clout mixed with lies , Abeg rest ijn."

larryzaha7:

"If lai Mohammed was a lady."

rukky_biston:

"Believe Laura at your peril. Laura biko zukwanike with your lies."

suavehomeofvogue:

"If na Linda talk am, I for believe … but Laura na lie pikin."

doctorr_bright:

"Invested? How do you get returns from buying a 10.5 million Naira bag? abi am I the one not seeing the grand business move here?"

Laura Ikeji's N220k sunglasses

Laura Ikeji sure knows how to get people talking, and in a fun way too!

While many celebrities would rather die than admit to wearing knock-off versions of their favourite and popular high-end designers, Laura has no problem with experimenting.

A while ago, Laura who is also a Youtuber engaged her fans in an interesting conversation about real versus fake sunshades.

Focusing on which looked better on her and they both served the same purpose, the fashionista, in the video, can be seen trying on the white-framed sunglasses which she revealed cost N1500 in a traffic buy.

