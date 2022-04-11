Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde’s daughter, Meraiah, recently caused a buzz with her vacation photo

The 22-year-old nearly broke the internet after sharing a photo of herself in a bikini that proved to be more revealing than usual

Her actress mother, Omotola, later sighted the photo and expressed her displeasure with a simple reaction online

Popular Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and one of her daughters, Meraiah, have caused a buzz on social media.

It all started when Meraiah took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of herself in a bikini while on vacation.

In the snaps, the 22-year-old wore what appeared to be an undersized white bikini top that revealed the bottoms of her bust and paired it with a matching pair of equally revealing thongs.

Actress Omotola reacts with displeasure to daughter's revealing bikini photos. Photos: @miiimiii_e

Source: Instagram

Omotola reacts

Not long after Meraiah posted her photos, numerous fans trooped to her comment section to gush over her. However, the young lady’s mother appeared to disapprove.

Taking to the comment section, Omotola showed her displeasure with a simple comment and a rolling eyes emoji.

She wrote:

“Na wa o ”.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Omotola’s reaction to Meraiah’s bikini photos soon trended on social media and Nigerians had a lot to say about it. Read some of their comments below:

Hopeslingeries:

“She even try…. My mum wud ve shouted my name(shouting cuz she go drag d last 3 letters of my name)….. take that pixs down nowwwwww!!…… ‍‍‍‍.”

Jaypearl__:

“Omo... She's so hot but nawa oo.”

Son__flower:

“ good genes run in their family.”

Empressinteriors1:

“ nice parenting. She go still drill am for phone.”

Nks_kitchen:

“Make she no go restrict her mama for Instagram because this children wey we get now no get joy .”

Nelen.gram:

“She couldn’t believe it all she could say na “na wa “.”

Anna_staciaa:

“What can she do? Let them do it in front of you so you can correct them where necessary rather than hide it and make a grace mistake because of bad advices from friends.”

Charmings_fitness:

“Even the mama never expered it .”

Omo_iya_david:

“This is just the beginning You send you to born fine daughter?”

Interesting.

Source: Legit.ng