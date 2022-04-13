Allow Me Buy Spiritual Hennessy for You: Mercy Johnson Hails Tonto Dikeh Over Her Funny Video to Backstabbers
- Mercy Johnson got her fans talking after reposting and gushing over one of her colleagues, Tonto Dikeh's video
- The actress offered to buy her colleague her choice of alcoholic drinks after she passed a strong message to backstabbers, snitches, and betrayers
- After hailing her colleague, Mercy also declared that she is team Tonto for life without apology to anyone
It is a show of sisterly love between actresses, Mercy Johnson and Tonto Dikeh after the former posted a crisp video of the latter sending a message to people snitching on her.
Mercy was amazed about how the spirit of God could have led Tonto to make a special video for backstabbers, snitches, and betrayers and offered to buy her spiritual Hennessy over the message.
Talking about fans' opinions on celebrities, she wrote:
Tonto Dikeh, son's 'ikebe' video: Netizens dig up clip of Davido stopping daughter's twerk, 'knock' actress
"The fans will always be fed wrong details,our fame will always work against us but 1 man up there knows true hearts and we will always win because our hearts and hands are clean."
She then declared that she is team Tonto without any apology.
Watch Tonto Dikeh's message below:
Nigerians react to Mercy Johnson's post
Social media users have reacted differently to Mercy Johnson's appreciation post to Tonto Dikeh.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Macdenemmanuel:
"Mama which one is spiritual hennessy again?"
Barrie4003:
"Prophetess Tonto Dikeh: of the ministry of fire for fire Christian evangelical church."
Vibe_with_jeny:
"Hmm tins Dey happen for dis industreet ooo."
Maryokonye:
"This noise maker is really complaining of backstabbers?"
Mamamia:
"Mercy hailing Tonto dey give me special kind of joy. Good to see.."
Tonto Dikeh reacts as son continues to hit her backside
Legit.ng earlier reported that a video made the rounds on social media showing Tonto Dikeh and her son, King Andre.
In the trending clip, the six-year-old boy was seen seriously hitting his mother's backside as she took a walk.
Andre did not stop hitting until Tonto yelled at him and accused him of wanting to break her N5 million bumbum. Nigerians critically condemned the mother and son video.
