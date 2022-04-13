Mercy Johnson got her fans talking after reposting and gushing over one of her colleagues, Tonto Dikeh's video

The actress offered to buy her colleague her choice of alcoholic drinks after she passed a strong message to backstabbers, snitches, and betrayers

After hailing her colleague, Mercy also declared that she is team Tonto for life without apology to anyone

It is a show of sisterly love between actresses, Mercy Johnson and Tonto Dikeh after the former posted a crisp video of the latter sending a message to people snitching on her.

Mercy was amazed about how the spirit of God could have led Tonto to make a special video for backstabbers, snitches, and betrayers and offered to buy her spiritual Hennessy over the message.

Mercy Johnson commends Tonto Dikeh. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie @tontolet

Talking about fans' opinions on celebrities, she wrote:

"The fans will always be fed wrong details,our fame will always work against us but 1 man up there knows true hearts and we will always win because our hearts and hands are clean."

She then declared that she is team Tonto without any apology.

Watch Tonto Dikeh's message below:

Nigerians react to Mercy Johnson's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Mercy Johnson's appreciation post to Tonto Dikeh.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Macdenemmanuel:

"Mama which one is spiritual hennessy again?"

Barrie4003:

"Prophetess Tonto Dikeh: of the ministry of fire for fire Christian evangelical church."

Vibe_with_jeny:

"Hmm tins Dey happen for dis industreet ooo."

Maryokonye:

"This noise maker is really complaining of backstabbers?"

Mamamia:

"Mercy hailing Tonto dey give me special kind of joy. Good to see.."

