A video has made the rounds on social media showing Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her son, King Andre

In the trending clip, the six-year-old boy was seen seriously hitting his mother’s backside as she took a walk

Andre did not stop hitting until Tonto yelled at him and accused him of wanting to break her ‘N5 million bumbum’

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s relationship with her son, King Andre, has continued to cause a buzz online after a video of them trended.

In the viral clip making the rounds, King Andre was seen running after his mother and giving her several slaps on her backside as she took a walk.

An onlooker who recorded the whole thing warned the six-year-old to stop hitting his mother’s backside.

Tonto Dikeh's son King Andre spanks her backside in trending video. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto also seemed unbothered by her son’s actions until she suddenly yelled and accused him of wanting to break her N5 million bumbum.

See the video below:

Internet users react

The exchange between Tonto raised a series of mixed reactions on social media. While some people found the whole thing amusing, others noted that it was wrong of the young boy to hit his mother like that. Read some of their comments below:

De_real_chinny:

“My baby brother does this to my mum.. It’s no big deal Na una corrupt and evil mind dey think far.”

Bodysuit_palace123:

“This is all shades of wrong anyways.”

Oliviaglloww:

“Online parents are coming with parental advice.”

Muskidollar_:

“He don't even understand anything, he is a kid, for his mind he is player Bcus he think is normal play.”

11thdrip:

“Make I leave the matter for Daniel regena abi ragna.”

Miz_anuri:

“At Least she said the nyash was artificial.. unlike others who claim is natural .”

O.n.l.y.b.a.b.y:

“Why did he hit his mother bum like oxlade .”

Dspecialy__25:

“Instead of her to tell him to stop, no SE maa nbeere niyen.”

Villa_agustin1:

“This is why is not good for a woman alone to train a child must especially male child no fear.”

Realjark_1:

“Na so e d take start.”

Hmm.

