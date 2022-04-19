Controversial singer Portable has showered praises on his beautiful wife, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi on her birthday

The singer shared photos from a surprise birthday party he organised for her at their home and called her funny but beautiful names

Ahead of the celebration, Portable also shared photos of when his wife was pregnant with their son

Nigerian musician Portable is in celebration mode as his beautiful wife, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi clocked a new age.

The singer shared photos of when Omobewaji was pregnant with their son, Iyanu Oluwa, and showered her with prayers.

Portable celebrates with his wife. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

He used several funny names to describe the celebrant. Check the post below:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Portable them shared photos of the big day as he organised a moderate surprise party for her in their home.

He referred to the wife as:

"Woman Of life, ZAzuu Queen HBD my blessing wife, Joy giver Mama Zeh Bizza Bizza Iya Pikin @iyanuoluwa420 Like Father like Son Ika Family Zeh Nation."

Check out photos from the surprise party below:

Fans join Portable in celebrating his wife

A number of Portable's followers and fans joined him in celebrating his beloved wife, Omobewaji as she added a new age.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ayo_eshin:

"Baba pikin say make we wish you happy birthday iya pikin God bless you more years ahead."

Davefitness24_7:

"Bless you and your lovely family bro every Superman need a superwoman in their life love from England."

Bookman_bmf:

"Try Dey sleep well and rest well,happy birthday to your blessing wife."

Whizzydollar_1:

"Happy birthday se make I come eat rice."

Blackgirl_lala05:

"Happy birthday to your wife ❤️❤️❤️❤️together forever."

Portable shares video as he proudly shows off beautiful wife and son

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable might look uncoordinated and razz, but he has a beautiful family worth showing off which he did.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with videos of moments spent with his wife and son.

Portable's partner also reciprocated the gesture as she bombarded TikTok with loved-up videos of herself and the singer.

Source: Legit.ng