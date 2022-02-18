Popular Nigerian billionaire socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, better known as E-Money, has attained the landmark age of 40

The socialite shared lovely new photos of himself on social media and thanked God for attaining the milestone

E-Money also announced that he will be throwing a big party to welcome himself to the 4th floor

Billionaire businessman and socialite, E-Money is excited about reaching the landmark age of 40 and he is expressing his joy online.

E-Money shared new lovely photos of himself dressed in traditional attire on Instagram as he welcomed himself to the age of 40.

E-Money shares new photos on his 40th birthday. Credit: iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

He also thanked God for all he has been doing for him and he slightly talked about enjoying life.

The young man stated:

"I can’t thank God enough for all he has been doing in my life aging can be fun if you lay back and enjoy it I am 40 and fabulous."

In another post, the billionaire announced that he will be throwing a birthday party and urged his followers to stay tuned for the update.

Birthday wishes

Nigerians have showered E-Money with lovely words on his 40th birthday.

Legit.ng captured some of the birthday wishes, read below:

Adinmasomadina:

"Happy birthday Odogwu …Chukwu welu more of ogologo ndu and ego oyibo choo gi mma."

Nedu_wazobiafm:

"Happy birthday The Bullion Van."

Okpole_ikenga1:

"Happy birthday Sir, Live long and prosper Amen #Emoney."

E_chibky:

"Happy birthday Dr. Emeka Okonkwo, Electric money ndi Igbo Emoney CEO Emy cargo Welcome to the 4th floor. You're blessed."

Humar_shine:

"Happy birthday sir I hope your special day will bring you lots of happiness, love, and fun. You deserve them a lot. Enjoy. enjoy your day sir."

Chenemi_chinel:

"Happy birthday Philanthropist, this is your best year yet."

