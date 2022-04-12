Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis waded into the trending domestic violence issue and went hard on father

The actress used some unpalatable words to qualify her father and declared that she won't be attending his funerals when he dies

She declared that her father's burial will be nothing to write home about and also passed a slight dig at people who might want to drag her over the post

Nollywood actress, Chioma Toplis sparked reactions when she made called her father a useless man and used other derogatory words to qualify the man.

Chioma shared a screenshot of a social media user, Jay who narrated how cruel his dad was and the related to Jay's story as she condemned her father.

Chioma Toplis slams her father.

Source: Instagram

The actress made it known that her father was an elder in church but he is an embodiment of everything bad and wondered her mother married such an awful man.

She used other unprintable words for her father and declared that she won't be attending his funerals when he dies:

"I won’t even attend his burial even if I am in Nigeria talk more of crying. The most interesting part is none of my siblings will either. Except my brother the first son just to fulfill the native and custom law."

Chioma finally declared that her father's burial will be so ordinary because he will just be thrown on the ground somewhere in the compound.



In another post, she urged some of her haters that her gist is out and they should feat on it with their fake accounts.



Nigerians react to Chioma's statement about her father

Nnemie:

"Wow! So not even the tiniest room for forgiveness. Chai, he must have been devilishly terrible then."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Those who grew up in a peaceful home normally suppose dey do Thanksgiving, they don't know what God has done for them."

Standxl:

"Not every parent deserves a child."

Pslay2u:

"If that man see this he suppose make amends sharply."

