Singer Portable shared a video on his Instagram page showing the moment he gave back to some of his fans and supporters

Just before he boarded the plane, the Zazu crooner reached for cash inside his bag and threw it into the air as airport officials scrambled to pick up the money

Upon his arrival at MMA, Lagos, the singer continued his money spraying as he was also seen throwing money into the air for people around

Social media users have come to develop a love-hate relationship with controversial music star Portable.

The Zazu star recently made the news again and this time around it was for good reasons that got many hailing him.

Portable sprays money at the airport.

Just before he boarded a flight headed for Lagos, the singer made sure to show appreciation to airport officials and some of his supporters.

Portable reached for cash inside his bag and sprayed it into the air for people to catch. As if that was not enough, the singer made sure to approach certain individuals personally and gave them cash.

Sharing the video, Portable explained the importance of giving out while noting that there is love in sharing.

He wrote:

"If you wannabe like Odowgu can you spend like Odowgu Bizza Bizza if you get money show love ❤️ no be everybody get the opportunity to make money. Some will get while some won’t have if you have bless people. There’s love in sharing ❤️❤️❤️ Zeh Nation."

See his post below:

Upon his arrival in Lagos, the rising star continues his money spraying spree.

See another video below:

Many hail Portable

akalusotshabalala007 said:

"Let love lead BAM #always show love no matter how little try to impact positively in people's life, GOD BLESS YOU ZAzuu!"

iceymo_official said:

"This zazoo go make them sack these airport officials."

davefitness24_7 said:

"Big Big Love bro Show love and get love."

og_menser12 said:

"Airport workers don turn to pickers."

sainte210_ said:

"The money just too much…. Dr Zeh. I’m omolalomi chai e b things but much love for you cruise man."

