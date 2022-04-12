Veteran comedian, Julius Agwu, has squashed all reports that he is seriously sick after a new video of him emerged online

The comedian who looks all healthy and agile shared a beautiful video of him dancing and having fun as he passed a strong message to his fans

The video had a caption urging people who have been spreading rumours about him to keep talking

Popular comedian, Julius Agwu, proved that he is not sick following rumours that his wife left him for another man when he is seriously ill and handed over his upkeep to side chicks who have been enjoying his money.

The comedian who looked so happy and agile shared a video of himself having fun and vibing to message-filled music on TikTok and fans can't stop talking about the video.

Julius Agwu's shares lovely dance video. Credit: @osamacomedian

Source: Instagram

The lyrics of the music urged people to keep talking as the comedian enjoyed himself in the beautiful video.

Julius also uttered words that passed a strong message to people who love spreading unfounded reports as he vibed rhythmically to the music.

The comedian's colleague, Osama shared the video on his Instagram page and conveyed Julius' message to the people.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

A number of Osama's followers have reacted to the video, most of them are glad to see Julius Agwu happy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kingedes:

"O yeah, make dem talk, that's the only thing they can do."

Mystic__curves:

"All the his wife left him when he was sick yen yen yen people come and see something. Nothing do you Julius, God cover you."

Tito_interiors_concept:

"Na real make dem talk, bad belle people dem too like bad news."

Streetbarh:

"So good to see Julius happy after all the unpalatable sick reports."

Bovi debunks reports that Julius Agwu is sick

Legit.ng previously reported that comedian Bovi debunked widespread reports that his colleague, Julius Agwu is seriously sick.

Bovi made it known that he and some other colleagues alongside Julius went to a club recently where they all had fun together.

Reiterating the fact that the comedian is not sick, he wrote:

"Me, Julius Agwu, Save, Buchi and Basketmouth was in the club day before yesterday. Wednesday night to be precise. Two nights ago to be exact. Just saying he's not sick."

