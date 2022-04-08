Reports of veteran comedian, Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere Agwu going separate ways have stirred different reactions from social media users

Ibiere allegedly dumped the comedian for another man while he is still battling sickness and urged the side chicks who were with him in his healthy days to take over

The condition in which Ibiere is leaving her man has created diverse opinions on social media, while some hailed her decision, others lampooned her for not respecting her marital vows

It could have been another marriage split report and people will move on and say normal breakfast story but this looked a bit different.

The wife of a veteran comedian, Julius Agwu, Ibiere Agwu, has left him while he is battling a serious illness and fans are talking about the situation.

Wife allegedly dumps Julius Agwu for another man. Credit: @juliusagwu1 @playgroundnews

Source: Instagram

Ibiere allegedly left the comedian for another man while he is seriously ill and handed over his upkeep to the side chicks who have been enjoying his money while he was hale and hearty.

Social media users have reacted differently to the situation with Julius Agwu topping the Twitter trend in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Check out a post about Julius Agwu's situation below:

Nigerians react to reports of Julius Agwu's wife dumping him

Social media users have reacted differently to the reports of Ibiere dumping the comedian.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Merah212:

"See the mumu talking about wedding vows, it’s double standard for me ….mumu that doesn’t know cheating is breaking marriage vows."

Lulusmooth:

"What happened to all the side chicken stay loyal to your wife or your husband not everyone will take bulsh*t."

Trina_joness:

"Men stop hurting your wives, treat them well you don’t know when you would need them."

Ambilawilcoxesq:

Lol, what about the side chicks that also enjoyed his money, I hope they are with him now that he is in this condition?

Ochsignature:

"Never judge a pain you haven’t endured."

Theperfumersplug:

"Men should also remember the vows when they think of cheating. Causing HBP for someone , mtcheww. Her life, her decision. May he get well speedily."

I'm his side and main chick: Rosy Meurer gushes over Churchill

Legit.ng previously reported that Olakunle Churchill's wife Rosy Meurer sent out strong words to ladies that might be eyeing her husband.

The actress revealed during an interview that she will forgive her husband even if she caught him cheating with another woman.

Meurer further hinted that she is the side and main chick of Churchill and she will never bring her family issue on social media.

Source: Legit.ng