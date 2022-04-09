Popular comedian, Julius Agwu has debunked widespread reports that his colleague, Julius Agwu is seriously ill

There is a new twist on the widespread reports of comedian Julius Agwu's ill health and his colleague, Bovi is bringing the update to Nigerians.

Bovi took to his Twitter page to update Nigerians that his colleague, Julius Agwu is sick to quash reports that his ill health led to his wife dumping him at the critical period.

Bovi speaks on Julius Agwu's health. Credit: @bookofbovi @juliusagwu1

Source: Instagram

Bovi made it known that he went clubbing with the comedian alongside some of their other colleagues.

"Me, Juliu Agwu, Save, Buchi and Basketmouth was in the club day before yesterday. Wednesday night to be precise. Two nights ago to be exact. Just saying he's not sick."

Check out his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Bovi's update on Julius Agwu

Social media users have reacted differently to Bovi's comments about Julius Agwu's health.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Houseofzayna2:

"They should Sha stop blaming his wife for his predicament. It is only in this part of the world that women/wives are blamed for everything..Se ehn whine mi ni?"

Stella_offor_makike:

"Rumor or no rumor let God's divine healing locate him right now amen . He has been having health challenge for a while."

Ewawunmiroy:

"Oya let see una pix in the club."

Unapologetic_sina:

"But did his wife leave him or not...... asking respectfully."

Famitobaba:

"We are waiting to hear from him though."

Julius Agwu allegedly dumps him while he's ill

Legit.ng previously reported that Julius Agwu and his wife, Ibiere went separate ways and fans reacted differently to it on social media.

Ibiere allegedly dumped the comedian for another man while he is still battling sickness and urged the side chicks who were with him in his healthy days to take over.

The condition in which Ibiere left her man created diverse opinions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng