Nigerian music veteran D’banj is a big lover and cares less about what others think when it comes to him celebrating his wife, Didi Kilgrow

D’banj took to his social media timeline to share some lovely photos of him and his wife as he celebrated her birthday

The veteran singer has left many of his colleagues as well as his fans and followers gushing as many joined him to celebrate her

Popular singer and entertainer D’banj has taken to his social media timeline to share some beautiful moments he and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow have had as he celebrated her on her birthday.

The Nigerian singer, in a message, described his wife as God sent as she has been a blessing to him.

D’banj melts hearts with beautiful photos of his wife. Credit: @iambangalee

Sharing the photos on social media, D’banj wrote:

"I must Greet you Specially and Appreciate you. You are God sent and a Blessing to me. Happy Birthday darling. Age with Grace and Gods favor darling . I love you 7,000 and know this Your face show, your shoe shine, your teeth white.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Top celebrities like 2Baba and Bovi took to D’banj’s comment section to drop happy birthday messages to his wife.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

official2baba:

"HAPPY NEW YEAR ❤️❤️."

officialbovi:

"Special happy birthday my sister Didi."

official_ikechukwu:

"Now this is what I'm talking about . Happy birthday deedee."

officialbobbykyngz:

"Happy birthday to her❤️❤️❤️❤️ the song sounds like it was released yesterday #Evergreen."

farinutunji:

"Happy birthday beautiful. May the lines continue to fall unto you in pleasant places.."

iam_eaggle:

"Happy birthday Remix this song biko. Ah this voice too sweet abeg."

skhf:

"Happiest birthday to your beautiful in & out wife wish her a great one❤️."

